 

Gov. Kemp and family host virtual Georgia State Capitol tree lighting

Georgia

by: Molly Curley

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (WSAV) – The Georgia State Capitol is merry and bright with the lighting of the Christmas tree on Wednesday.

Gov. Brian Kemp and his family hosted a virtual ceremony to light the tree, joined by Clark Howard and the University of Georgia’s all-male a cappella group, the Accidentals.

Howard, who just announced he’s ending his nationally syndicated radio show, thanked the governor and the many partners of Clark’s Christmas Kids.

Now in its 30th year, the program helps provide Christmas gifts for foster children across Georgia.

“This season reminds of us many things,” the governor said, “the joy in being together, and that we have much more that unites us than divides us and that we as Georgians and Americans have a unique ability to overcome unprecedented challenges when we face them head-on together.”

Kemp thanked the front line heroes, first responders and all Georgians who continue to face the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I believe as governor, we have to celebrate the good even when times are tough,” he continued. “And surely when we light this tree, we have reason to celebrate.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

58° / 30°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 58° 30°

Thursday

59° / 49°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 59° 49°

Friday

64° / 40°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 70% 64° 40°

Saturday

57° / 37°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 57° 37°

Sunday

56° / 37°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 56° 37°

Monday

55° / 33°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 55° 33°

Tuesday

56° / 34°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 56° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

51°

6 PM
Clear
0%
51°

45°

7 PM
Clear
0%
45°

42°

8 PM
Clear
0%
42°

40°

9 PM
Clear
0%
40°

38°

10 PM
Clear
0%
38°

36°

11 PM
Clear
0%
36°

34°

12 AM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

1 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
33°

33°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

32°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
32°

32°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
32°

32°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
32°

31°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

33°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

38°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
38°

44°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

48°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

52°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

55°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

57°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
58°

58°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
58°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories