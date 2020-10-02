Gov. Kemp announces $113 million in CARES Act funding for nursing homes, long term care facilities

FILE – In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp walks away after speaking during a news conference at the state Capitol in Atlanta. Kemp attracted widespread attention, criticism and even derision when he announced this week the resumption of elective medical procedures, as well as the reopening of certain close-contact businesses like gyms, barbershops and tattoo parlors. Kemp got no public pushback from Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey, whom he appointed, but was criticized widely by public health experts at Georgia universities. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL)- Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that $113 million in CARES Act coronavirus relief funds would be available to the state’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

The funds are released for increased state-supported staffing and COVID-19 response. This will make $78 million available for nursing home staff testing, according to a release from Gov. Kemp’s office.

Kemp says the funds will prioritize the health of Georgia’s most vulnerable citizens.

“As Georgia continues to see cases, current hospitalizations, deaths, and test positivity rates all decline, we must remain vigilant,” said Kemp. “This funding will prioritize the health, safety, and quality of life of our state’s most vulnerable citizens, and allow our state to continue moving in the right direction in our fight against COVID-19.”

Georgia has spent $36 million on funding additional staff for nursing homes and long term care facilities since April. Gov. Kemp says the state is also committing an additional $35 million for staff support needs through the end of 2020.

The funding will be used to ensure that facilities have the necessary personnel to safely provide care to their residents.

Gov. Kemp says he appreciates the Trump Administration and congressional delegates for securing CARES Act funding and allowing governors flexibility in allocating these critical dollars.

“To protect the lives of these vulnerable Georgians against COVID-19, we have spared no expense,” said Gov. Kemp.