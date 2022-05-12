GEORGIA (WRBL) – Special rebates for Georgia taxpayers are expected to start going out this week–but the state doesn’t anticipate payments to be complete until early August.

The state income tax refunds are being paid out of Georgia’s historic budget surplus.

The Governor announced the start of the $1.1 billion plan on Wednesday.

The law will give refunds of up to $250 to single filers, up to $375 for single adults with dependents, and up to $500 to married couples filing jointly.

The refund would only be paid to people who filed tax returns for both the 2020 and 2021 tax years.