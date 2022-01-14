Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency ahead of winter weather

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency with winter weather expected to hit the state over the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for northeast Georgia beginning on Jan. 15, 2022. According to the NWS, two to five inches of snow could fall as far south as the northeast part of Georgia from Saturday evening though Sunday.

Kemp’s office said, areas north of Interstate 20 will likely see accumulations of ice, snow, freezing rain, and sleet.

Kemp’s office said, expected power outages and travel problems will be made all the worse by an additional coating of ice.

The storm is expected to bring wind gusts of 25-35 miles per hour. The wind gusts will exacerbate potential damage to property.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.