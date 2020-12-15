 

 

Gov. Kemp, DPH commissioner to visit Savannah as vaccine distribution begins

Georgia

by: WSAV Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nearly 6,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Georgia Monday with more expected later this week.

Part of the shipment came to the Chatham County Health Department, where Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) Commissioner Dr. Toomey will visit Tuesday.

“I’m looking forward to being on the coast today to give more details on our plans to get the vaccine to our frontline healthcare workers and most vulnerable,” the governor tweeted.

Some vaccinations were given to public health staff Monday afternoon, and additional shots will be given to local health care workers during Kemp and Toomey’s visit.

Other doses from this first shipment will soon be distributed to area hospitals and facilities with high-risk individuals.

The governor and commissioner are expected to speak around 2:30 p.m. Keep an eye on this page for live coverage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

56° / 44°
Cloudy
Cloudy 1% 56° 44°

Wednesday

52° / 35°
Rain
Rain 65% 52° 35°

Thursday

51° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 51° 30°

Friday

56° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 56° 30°

Saturday

58° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 58° 42°

Sunday

59° / 40°
Showers
Showers 49% 59° 40°

Monday

62° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 62° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

3 PM
Cloudy
1%
56°

55°

4 PM
Cloudy
1%
55°

54°

5 PM
Cloudy
1%
54°

52°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
52°

50°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
50°

49°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
49°

49°

9 PM
Cloudy
8%
49°

48°

10 PM
Cloudy
17%
48°

47°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
47°

47°

12 AM
Few Showers
34%
47°

46°

1 AM
Few Showers
33%
46°

46°

2 AM
Few Showers
32%
46°

46°

3 AM
Few Showers
33%
46°

46°

4 AM
Showers
37%
46°

46°

5 AM
Showers
41%
46°

46°

6 AM
Showers
47%
46°

45°

7 AM
Rain
64%
45°

45°

8 AM
Rain
66%
45°

44°

9 AM
Rain
63%
44°

45°

10 AM
Rain
61%
45°

46°

11 AM
Showers
59%
46°

48°

12 PM
Rain
62%
48°

50°

1 PM
Showers
55%
50°

50°

2 PM
Showers
48%
50°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories