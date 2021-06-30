Gov. Kemp extends COVID recovery provisions as public health order ends

FILE – In this March 16, 2021, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference at the Georgia State Capitol, in Atlanta. The Biden administration is reevaluating a plan by Georgia officials to overhaul how state residents buy health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. In a letter to Kemp, current federal officials say the plan needs to be reevaluated amid efforts to boost the ACA, former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Georgia’s public health state of emergency is set to expire at midnight, though the governor has signed orders to continue pandemic recovery efforts.

One of Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive orders focuses on economic recovery — allowing the state to respond to supply chain and health infrastructure impacts due to COVID-19.

The other continues previous provisions that clear the way for medical professional licensure and unemployment insurance, along with remote notarization and grand jury proceedings. The measure also extends various rules surrounding vaccine administration plus medical providers and facilities.

The governor says these orders will help make the state’s transition “back to normal” as easy as possible.

“The people of our state have shown their resilience over the last 16 months, and I am truly grateful to them for the sacrifices they made each and every day to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their fellow Georgians,” Kemp said. “Now, we must commit to working together to ensure Georgia’s best and brightest days are ahead.”

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, 38% of state residents have been fully vaccinated. The department has confirmed over 900,000 COVID-19 cases and to date. To date, the state has reported over 900,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly 18,500 deaths due to DOVID-19.

The public health state of emergency went into effect March 14, 2020 — a first for the state.