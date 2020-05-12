Gov. Kemp gives update on coronavirus, keeps bars, night clubs closed until end of month

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp gave an update on the coronavirus pandemic in the state Tuesday afternoon. Kemp was joined by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson, and Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden.

Kemp says a key part of the plan to ensure a healthy and prosperous future for Georgia is contact tracing of COVID-19. Currently there are nearly 250 staff in the field working on contract tracing of the virus, in the coming weeks that number will increase to 1000.

To streamline contact tracing across the state, Kemp say officials are rolling out a new online monitoring tool. The Healthy Georgia Collaborative will allow Georgians to identify contacts and monitor symptoms. Residents who test positive for COVID-19 will be contacted by trained public health staff, who will work with the individual to recall anyone that they might’ve had close contact with while infectious. Those contacts will then be interviewed by the Georgia Department of Public Health to map and isolate the spread of COVID-19 in communities. “If you are contacted by DPH staff, we strongly encourage you to participate in the contact tracing program,” says Kemp.

Kemp also issued a new executive order to extend several provisions and clarify existing guidelines for certain businesses.

Under the new Executive Order, live performance venues, bars, and nightclubs must remain closed through May 31, 2020.

Additionally, all Georgians must continue to follow social distancing, and gatherings of more than ten people remain banned unless there is at least six feet between each person. The gatherings ban applies to all non-critical infrastructure businesses, local governments, and organizations of all types, including social groups, informal get-togethers, and recreational sports, just to name a few.

People are strongly encourage people to wear face coverings when out in public. “We thank everyone for their willingness to do the right thing,” says Kemp.

Under the new order, the shelter in place provision for medically fragile and Georgians aged 65 and older will remain in effect through June 12, 2020.

Also, mandatory restrictions for sanitation and social distancing will remain in place for all non-critical infrastructure businesses, and for recently reopened businesses. Those restrictions will remain in place through the end of May.

The new order will increase the number of people allowed in a single classroom of a childcare facility from ten to twenty people so long as staff-to-children ratios set by the Department of Early Care and Learning are also maintained. “We are told by the Departments of Early Care and Learning and Public Health that this expansion can be done safely and allows for more facilities to reopen,” says Kemp. Childcare facilities must continue to adhere to thirteen minimum, mandatory criteria to be able to operate, including strict screening procedures and sanitation mandates for frequently touched items and surfaces.

Officials are also looking at ways summer camps can safely operate as the state battles the spread of COVID-19. “Working closely with the Department of Public Health, constituents, and summer camp operators, we have developed strict criteria so that these camps can start planning now to reopen with safeguards in place,” says Kemp, “We are hearing that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will issue guidance soon.”

Starting May 14, 2020, summer day camps are allowed to operate if they can meet thirty-two minimum, mandatory criteria. “These requirements are extensive and cover a wide range of operations to ensure the safety of camp workers and participants of all ages,” says Kemp. Officials defined ‘summer camp’ as any entity offering organized sessions of supervised recreational, athletic, or instructional activities held between typical school terms, including entities commonly referred to as ‘day camps.’ Overnight summer camps in Georgia are not being allowed at this time.

Under the new order, restaurants will be allowed to expand operations. It will allow ten patrons per 300 sq. ft. of public space in restaurants and dining rooms and increase the party size per table from six to ten people.