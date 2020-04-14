Gov. Kemp issues new Executive Order, designates healthcare, medical workers as auxiliary emergency management

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Governor Brian Kemp’s latest Executive Order has designated healthcare institution and medical facility personnel as “auxiliary emergency management workers” as the state continues to fight against the coronavirus.
For the duration of the Public Health State of Emergency in Georgia, the order limits the civil liability of the healthcare and medical employees, staff, and contractors who are engaged in “emergency management activities” while providing patient care, if such care results in the death or injury of the patient.
According to the governor’s new order, healthcare institutions and medical facilities include but are not limited to:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory surgical centers
- Nursing homes
- Assisted living communities
- Personal care homes
- Health testing facilities
- Infirmaries
- Diagnostic and treatment centers
- Public health centers
See the whole order below: