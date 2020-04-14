Gov. Kemp issues new Executive Order, designates healthcare, medical workers as auxiliary emergency management

In this Feb. 11, 2020, photo, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp speaks during a dedication of the state’s new Nathan Deal Judicial Center in Atlanta. Georgia election officials are postponing the state’s March 24 presidential primaries until May because of fears over the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Amis)

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Governor Brian Kemp’s latest Executive Order has designated healthcare institution and medical facility personnel as “auxiliary emergency management workers” as the state continues to fight against the coronavirus.

For the duration of the Public Health State of Emergency in Georgia, the order limits the civil liability of the healthcare and medical employees, staff, and contractors who are engaged in “emergency management activities” while providing patient care, if such care results in the death or injury of the patient.

According to the governor’s new order, healthcare institutions and medical facilities include but are not limited to:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Nursing homes

Assisted living communities

Personal care homes

Health testing facilities

Infirmaries

Diagnostic and treatment centers

Public health centers

