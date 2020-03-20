Gov. Kemp names Coronavirus Task Force Committees

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL)– Today Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the members of the Governor’s four Coronavirus Task Force Committees: the Economic Impact Committee, Primary Care Provider Committee, Emergency Preparedness Committee, and Committee for the Homeless and Displaced.

“In February, we formed the Coronavirus Task Force with a focus on preparing for COVID-19 and its effects,” said Governor Kemp. “Now, as we mitigate the spread of the virus, these committees will address the specific impacts that COVID-19 will have on communities, industry sectors, our healthcare system, and emergency preparedness. I have full confidence in these committees to serve the needs of all Georgians during this challenging time. In the weeks ahead, we will continue to ensure that our state stands ready for any scenario.”

The full list of each committee can be found below:

Economic Impact Committee

Jeffrey Dorfman, State Fiscal Economist

Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black

Allan Adams, University of Georgia Small Business Development Center

Nick Ayers, AFH Capital

Will Bentley, Georgia Agribusiness Council

Donna Bowman, Office of the State Treasurer

Ann-Marie Campbell, Home Depot

Peter Carter, Delta Air Lines

Thomas Cunningham, Metro Atlanta Chamber

Walter Kemmsies, Georgia Ports Authority

Steve McCoy, Office of the State Treasurer

Alfie Meek, Georgia Tech Center for Economic Development Research

Jessica Simmons, Georgia Department of Revenue

Jim Sprouse, Georgia Hotel and Lodging Association

Joe Rogers III, Waffle House

Bill Douglas, Synovus

Will Wade, Georgia Student Finance Commission

State Senator Frank Ginn

State Representative Clay Pirkle

Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner Mark Butler

Primary Care Provider Committee

State Senator Ben Watson, MD – Chair

State Representative Mark Newton, MD

State Senator Kay Kirkpatrick, MD

Andrew Reisman, MD – Family Medicine

Waldon Garriss, MD – Advanced Clinical Practice

Jacqueline Fincher, MD – Advanced Clinical Practice

Al Scott, MD – Obstetrics and Gynecology

Terri McFadden, MD – Pediatrics

Johnny Sy, DO – Emergency Medicine

Jeff Stone, MD – Family Medicine

Jennifer Pipkin, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist

Anna Adams, Vice President of Government Relations, Georgia Hospital Association

Emergency Preparedness Committee

General John King, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner – Chair

Tom Price, MD, former Secretary of U.S. Health and Human Services

Kathy Kuzava, Georgia Food Industry Association

Thomas Beusse, Georgia Retailers Association

Anna Adams, Georgia Hospital Association

Adjutant General Thomas Carden, Georgia National Guard

Kelly Farr, Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget

Homer Bryson, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency

Colonel Gary Vowell, Georgia Department of Public Safety

John Haupert, Grady Health

Angela Holland, Georgia Association of Convenience Stores

Ed Crowell, Georgia Motor Trucks Association

Jannine Miller, Governor’s Logistics Advisor

Committee for the Homeless and Displaced

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms – Chair

Chris Rustin, DrPH, MS, REHS, Georgia Department of Public Health

Christopher Nunn, Georgia Department of Community Affairs

Monica Johnson, Georgia Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities

John Haupert, Grady Health

State Representative Sharon Cooper

Dr. Elizabeth Ford, Fulton and DeKalb Boards of Health

Nick Buford, Governor’s Office

Milton Little, United Way of Greater Atlanta

Tom Andrews, Mercy Care

Jack Hardin, Regional Commission on Homelessness

Sapna Bamrah-Morris, MD, U.S. Public Health Service

Dave Whisnant, Georgia Law Center for the Homeless

Cathryn Marchman, Partners for HOME

Melvia Richards, DeKalb County

Dawn Butler, Fulton County Homeless Continuum of Care

Cindy Kelley, Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless

Christie Clarington, Macon Bibb Economic Opportunity Council

Pat Frey, United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley

State Representative Spencer Frye

State Senator Gloria Butler