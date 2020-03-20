Gov. Kemp names Coronavirus Task Force Committees

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL)– Today Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the members of the Governor’s four Coronavirus Task Force Committees: the Economic Impact Committee, Primary Care Provider Committee, Emergency Preparedness Committee, and Committee for the Homeless and Displaced.
“In February, we formed the Coronavirus Task Force with a focus on preparing for COVID-19 and its effects,” said Governor Kemp. “Now, as we mitigate the spread of the virus, these committees will address the specific impacts that COVID-19 will have on communities, industry sectors, our healthcare system, and emergency preparedness. I have full confidence in these committees to serve the needs of all Georgians during this challenging time. In the weeks ahead, we will continue to ensure that our state stands ready for any scenario.”
The full list of each committee can be found below:
Economic Impact Committee
Jeffrey Dorfman, State Fiscal Economist
Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black
Allan Adams, University of Georgia Small Business Development Center
Nick Ayers, AFH Capital
Will Bentley, Georgia Agribusiness Council
Donna Bowman, Office of the State Treasurer
Ann-Marie Campbell, Home Depot
Peter Carter, Delta Air Lines
Thomas Cunningham, Metro Atlanta Chamber
Walter Kemmsies, Georgia Ports Authority
Steve McCoy, Office of the State Treasurer
Alfie Meek, Georgia Tech Center for Economic Development Research
Jessica Simmons, Georgia Department of Revenue
Jim Sprouse, Georgia Hotel and Lodging Association
Joe Rogers III, Waffle House
Bill Douglas, Synovus
Will Wade, Georgia Student Finance Commission
State Senator Frank Ginn
State Representative Clay Pirkle
Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner Mark Butler
Primary Care Provider Committee
State Senator Ben Watson, MD – Chair
State Representative Mark Newton, MD
State Senator Kay Kirkpatrick, MD
Andrew Reisman, MD – Family Medicine
Waldon Garriss, MD – Advanced Clinical Practice
Jacqueline Fincher, MD – Advanced Clinical Practice
Al Scott, MD – Obstetrics and Gynecology
Terri McFadden, MD – Pediatrics
Johnny Sy, DO – Emergency Medicine
Jeff Stone, MD – Family Medicine
Jennifer Pipkin, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist
Anna Adams, Vice President of Government Relations, Georgia Hospital Association
Emergency Preparedness Committee
General John King, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner – Chair
Tom Price, MD, former Secretary of U.S. Health and Human Services
Kathy Kuzava, Georgia Food Industry Association
Thomas Beusse, Georgia Retailers Association
Anna Adams, Georgia Hospital Association
Adjutant General Thomas Carden, Georgia National Guard
Kelly Farr, Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget
Homer Bryson, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency
Colonel Gary Vowell, Georgia Department of Public Safety
John Haupert, Grady Health
Angela Holland, Georgia Association of Convenience Stores
Ed Crowell, Georgia Motor Trucks Association
Jannine Miller, Governor’s Logistics Advisor
Committee for the Homeless and Displaced
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms – Chair
Chris Rustin, DrPH, MS, REHS, Georgia Department of Public Health
Christopher Nunn, Georgia Department of Community Affairs
Monica Johnson, Georgia Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities
John Haupert, Grady Health
State Representative Sharon Cooper
Dr. Elizabeth Ford, Fulton and DeKalb Boards of Health
Nick Buford, Governor’s Office
Milton Little, United Way of Greater Atlanta
Tom Andrews, Mercy Care
Jack Hardin, Regional Commission on Homelessness
Sapna Bamrah-Morris, MD, U.S. Public Health Service
Dave Whisnant, Georgia Law Center for the Homeless
Cathryn Marchman, Partners for HOME
Melvia Richards, DeKalb County
Dawn Butler, Fulton County Homeless Continuum of Care
Cindy Kelley, Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless
Christie Clarington, Macon Bibb Economic Opportunity Council
Pat Frey, United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley
State Representative Spencer Frye
State Senator Gloria Butler