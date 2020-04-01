Gov. Brian Kemp to issue shelter-in-place order for entire state of Georgia

Atlanta, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced at a news conference Wednesday afternoon that he will issue a shelter-in-place order Thursday for the entire state of Georgia and close K-12 schools through the rest of the school year. The order would be in effect until April 13.

“As you know, over the past 48 hours, the modeling and data has dramatically changed for Georgia and many other states around the country. The CDC has announced that individuals can be infected and begin to spread the coronavirus earlier than previously thought, even if they have no symptoms. from a public health standpoint, this is a revelation and a game changer. in addition, new models show that Ga will need more time to prepare for hospital surge capacity and while we are making excellent progress with our team, we have got to be more aggressive…Tomorrow, I will sign a statewide shelter in place order which will go into effect on Friday and go through April 13, 2020. This date is in line with our public health emergency order.” Georgia Governor Brian Kemp

Kemp says he believes issuing the order is the right thing to do and necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“Dr. Toomey and I will work day and night to finalize the order to make sure it keeps our citizens healthy and protected in every zip code across our state. We are taking action to protect our hospitals, to help our medical providers, and prepare for the patient surge that we know is coming,” Kemp said.

The order comes from Kemp after the Georgia Department of Health confirmed more than 4,600 cases of coronavirus in the state. Health officials report 139 people have died and over 950 are hospitalized due to the the virus.

Kemp said that he would sign the order Thursday.

The order will be enforced by state law enforcement.

Kemp said he would also be signing an order closing Georgia kindergarten and public schools for the rest of the academic year.

“…in accordance with Dr. Toomey’s recommendation, I will sign an executive order today closing K-12 schools for the rest of the school year,” Kemp said.