 

Gov. Kemp to lay out new COVID plans as cases surge

Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp will lay out additional steps to help Georgia hospitals and encourage — but not require — state employees to get vaccinated in response to an alarming surge in coronavirus cases.

The governor’s office announced that Kemp has scheduled a news conference Monday with Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey to discuss these steps and answer questions.

It comes as the delta variant fuels a surge of infections that is overwhelming Georgia’s hospitals.

Many say they don’t have enough beds and staff. Schools, meanwhile, are struggling to keep classrooms open as COVID-19 exposures force students and teachers to quarantine.

