Gov. Kemp to visit Columbus Wednesday as part of “Wear a Mask” Flyaround Tour

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is asking all Georgians to wear their masks while out in public in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Kemp will be visiting Columbus on Wednesday, July 1st as part of a state tour encouraging mask usage. He will be joined by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey on the “Wear a Mask” Flyaround Tour of Georgia.

After kicking of the tour in Atlanta earlier in the morning, Kemp and Toomey will be at the William Amos Atrium Garden at Piedmont Columbus Regional for a news conference at 9:15 a.m.

Kemp took to Facebook earlier this week to push mask wearing to prevent the spread of the virus.

They will also be visiting Albany, and Valdosta on Wednesday followed by Dalton, Augusta, and Brunswick on Thursday.