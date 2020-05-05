Gov. Kemp visits Phoebe Putney Health System in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp visited Phoebe Putney Health System’s North campus Tuesday morning. The governor took a tour of the modular COVID-19 unit built on the campus by the state to create more space to treat patients with the virus.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA) oversaw the project to build the 24-bed modular hospital as part of the state’s effort to increase capacity to care for COVID-19 patients. The shipping containers used to construct the facility were delivered on April 15, and the unit will be ready to accept patients on May 6.

Gov. Kemp praised and thanked the Phoebe Family for their response to the COVID-19 crisis. “These are today’s heroes, and I know Georgians appreciate that. I know that I do. My wife Marty and my family does as well because we know how hard this has been on everybody, no matter what part of the state you’re in, and it’s certainly been harder than most right here in Albany and southwest Georgia,” Gov. Kemp said.

“It’s amazing how quickly this project came together. When you’re inside the facility, you have no idea that it’s not a typical hospital. We appreciate the state’s support throughout our COVID-19 response, particularly their assistance with staffing increases that will allow us to bring this facility online. We are proud to partner with Gov. Kemp and state agencies, not only on this modular hospital project, but with other efforts to expand our region’s COVID-19 treatment capabilities,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer.