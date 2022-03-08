ATLANTA (AP) – Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he wants to suspend collections of state motor fuel taxes amid rising pump prices.

Kemp’s call came Tuesday as on the same day Democratic President Joe Biden announced a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil.

That move is likely to continue the upward pressure on prices. Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia has already been advocating for the federal government to suspend collection of its gas tax.

Georgia’s gasoline price includes a federal tax of 18.4 cents per gallon and a state tax of 29.1 cents per gallon.

Both Warnock and Kemp are seeking reelection this year.

On March 8, Kemp Tweeted out the following:

Due to a total failure of leadership in Washington, we are actively working with the Georgia House & Senate to quickly move legislation that will temporarily suspend the state’s motor fuel tax & lessen the significant impact higher gas prices are having on Georgia families. (1/2)

Because of our strong, fiscally conservative budgeting, I’m confident we will be able to provide relief to hardworking Georgians – both in the form of a tax refund and lower gas taxes. (2/2)