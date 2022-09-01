ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s governor is extending the suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax through mid-October.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday signed an executive order extending the suspension for a fourth time.

Georgia’s gasoline price normally includes a state tax of 29.1 cents per gallon. Motorist group AAA says the average price for regular gas in Georgia is $3.37 a gallon. That’s down about 40 cents in a month.

Kemp signed a broadly supported law in March that suspended Georgia’s gas tax through May 31.

Under state law, Kemp can suspend taxes if state lawmakers ratify the action later.