Governor announces judge to fill Georgia Supreme Court vacancy

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Judge Verda Colvin has been tapped to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court of Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday.

Her appointment to the state’s high court marks the first time an African-American female has been chosen for the role by a Republican governor.

“It is an honor to appoint such an experienced and accomplished justice to our state’s Supreme Court,” said Kemp. “With Justice Colvin on the bench, Georgia’s highest court is gaining an immensely talented and principled judge who will help guide it in the years to come.”

Colvin made history back in 2014 as the first African-American female appointed to the Superior Court in the Macon Judicial Circuit. She was then elected in 2016 to serve a full term after an uncontested election.

Colvin, an Atlanta native, has also served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Middle District of Georgia, an assistant district attorney in Clayton County and assistant general counsel at Clarke-Atlanta University.

Effective July 1, Colvin will fill the vacancy left by Chief Justice Harold Melton, whose resignation takes effect the same day.

According to reports, Melton is joining the national law firm Troutman Pepper and will be working in Atlanta.

The governor announced five other judicial appointments Tuesday, including Andrew Pinson to fill the Court of Appeals vacancy; Chuck Eaton to fill the Superior Court vacancy in the Atlanta Judicial Circuit; Chaundra Lewis to fill the vacancy on the Henry County State Court; and Judge Kimberly Alexander to fill the vacancy on the Dekalb County State Court.