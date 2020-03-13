Governor announces quarantine space under construction in Monroe County, Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Governor Brian Kemp, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, and the Georgia Department of Public Health announced the creation of a quarantine space for Georgia residents that have tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

The quarantine space that is now being constructed in Monroe County, Ga. is intended for patients who have tested positive for coronavirus and are unable to self-isolate. The quarantine space is said to be able to accommodate twenty temporary housing units. The location is being built on the Georgia Public Safety Training Center Campus.

“This is one of many measures that we’re taking to prepare for any scenario,” said Governor Kemp. “I appreciate the hard work of GEMA, DPH, and Monroe County officials to protect the health and safety of all Georgians.”

According to officials, Monroe County is working with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, and GPSTC officials to ensure the new facility will be able to meet the needs of patients while protecting the health and safety of Monroe residents.

There are are currently no patients at the facility.