Governor issues order deputizing Sheriffs to enforce shelter at home orders

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Governor Brian Kemp signed a new Executive Order authorizing Sheriffs and their deputies to enforce the restrictions put in place by the April 2 shelter at home order.

The order reads in part:

“As constitutional officers of the State of Georgia who are present in every county, sheriffs are uniquely positioned law enforcement officers who can assist in the State’s response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19…” “…ORDERED: That the Sheriffs of this State, elected pursuant to Ga. Const. Art. 9, § 1, paragraph III, and serving in office pursuant to Code Section 15-16-1 et seq., and their deputies, are hereby authorized to enforce the closure of businesses, establishments, corporations, non-profit corporations, or organizations in accordance with Executive Order 04.02.20.01.” April 3 Executive Order from the Office of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp

The new Executive Order authorizes state Sheriffs to enforce social distancing measures and business closures of non-essential businesses.

The list of business types that are subject to closures is:

Bars

Nightclubs

Gyms

Fitness centers

Bowling alleys

Theaters

Live performance venues

Operators of amusement parks

Dine-in services at restaurants and private social clubs Exceptions: Take-out; curbside pick-up; delivery; and dine-in services at hospitals, healthcare facilities, nursing homes, or other long-term care facilities

Estheticians (e.g., waxing, threading, eyelash extensions, cosmetic treatments)

Hair designers

Body art studios (commonly known as tattoo parlors)

Beauty shops and salons (including home beauty shops and salons)

Barber shops (including home barber shops)

Cosmetology schools

Hair design schools

Barbering schools

Esthetics schools

Nail care schools

Licensed massage therapists

The full shelter at home order: