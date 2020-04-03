Governor issues order deputizing Sheriffs to enforce shelter at home orders

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Governor Brian Kemp signed a new Executive Order authorizing Sheriffs and their deputies to enforce the restrictions put in place by the April 2 shelter at home order.
The order reads in part:
“As constitutional officers of the State of Georgia who are present in every county, sheriffs are uniquely positioned law enforcement officers who can assist in the State’s response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19…”
“…ORDERED: That the Sheriffs of this State, elected pursuant to Ga. Const. Art. 9, § 1, paragraph III, and serving in office pursuant to Code Section 15-16-1 et seq., and their deputies, are hereby authorized to enforce the closure of businesses, establishments, corporations, non-profit corporations, or organizations in accordance with Executive Order 04.02.20.01.”April 3 Executive Order from the Office of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp
The new Executive Order authorizes state Sheriffs to enforce social distancing measures and business closures of non-essential businesses.
The list of business types that are subject to closures is:
- Bars
- Nightclubs
- Gyms
- Fitness centers
- Bowling alleys
- Theaters
- Live performance venues
- Operators of amusement parks
- Dine-in services at restaurants and private social clubs
- Exceptions: Take-out; curbside pick-up; delivery; and dine-in services at hospitals, healthcare facilities, nursing homes, or other long-term care facilities
- Estheticians (e.g., waxing, threading, eyelash extensions, cosmetic treatments)
- Hair designers
- Body art studios (commonly known as tattoo parlors)
- Beauty shops and salons (including home beauty shops and salons)
- Barber shops (including home barber shops)
- Cosmetology schools
- Hair design schools
- Barbering schools
- Esthetics schools
- Nail care schools
- Licensed massage therapists
The full shelter at home order: