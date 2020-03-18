Governor Kemp, Georgia Dept. of Early Care and Learning, YMCA of Metro Atlanta providing childcare for medical workers

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Governor Brian Kemp joined the Georgia Department of Early Care Commissioner Amy Jacobs and the YMCA of Metro Atlanta to announce a new partnership that will provide childcare for medical workers working to fight the coronavirus and COVID-19 outbreak.

Effective March 20, the YMCA will dedicate several area facilities as childcare centers for medical workers at nine metro Atlanta hospitals, officials said in a statement.

“Our medical professionals are on the frontlines of combatting COVID-19 and child care is a major concern for them and their families during this time,” said Governor Kemp. “The Y has always responded to the needs of our community. Commissioner Jacobs and I applaud their initiative to pivot and work to provide these critical programs for our state’s youngest learners and their families.”

The hospitals included in this program are:

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Eastside Medical Center

Emory Hospital

Georgia Highlands

Intown Pediatric

Northside Hospital

Piedmont Hospital

WellStar

Yerkes-Emory Hospital

“As the state agency responsible for meeting the child care and early education needs of Georgia’s children and their families, DECAL is quickly recognizing the pressing need for child care for essential personal like healthcare, first responders and other service industry staff,” said Commissioner Jacobs. “The Y immediately began to plan for this need for staff from many hospitals in the metro area. Their leadership led to a comprehensive plan to serve these children so their parents can continue to support the healthcare needs of the community.”

DECAL is maintaining a list of childcare programs that will remain open, working to relax certain licensing rules, and providing guidance to childcare so they can maintain healthy and safe environments for their children, families, and teachers, according to Jacobs.

Family Child Care Learning Homes remain open for the communities in need, as well as other licensed programs.