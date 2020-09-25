Governor Kemp pushes September 30th Census deadline for Georgians

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp wants you to fill out the 2020 census before Wednesday.

Every 10 years, the U.S. conducts a census — to get a population count of every living person in the country and allocate two things — financial power and political power.

With less than a week to go until the Sept. 30 deadline, Georgia governor Brian Kemp is encouraging all Georgians to fill out this year’s census.

The governor says Georgia has one of the lowest response rates in the country and that could impact federal funding.

“Literally the stakes could not be higher. Today, as I have done, several times throughout the pandemic, I am issuing a call to action for Georgians to do the right thing and fill out your 2020 census,” Kemp said.

That money could go to things like road and transportation projects, healthcare, hospitals and school programs.

The governor says there is about $675 billion in federal funds that Georgia could gain for the next 10 years.

The governor says the census also represents political power — accurately counting Georgia’s population so that we get an equal representation in congress.

“Our rural assistance programs receive critical resources based on response rates.

The peach state’s congressional representation is directly tied to how many Georgians take part in the census,” Kemp said.

The governor says the census will not ask for your political affiliation or your citizenship status. But it may ask things like your age, gender and how many people live in your home.

Right now around a million Georgians have still not completed the 2020 census, which is due Sept. 30.

There are four ways to fill out your 2020 census before next Wednesday — you can mail in the census form, fill it out online, call 1-844-330-2020, or respond to a census worker if they come to your home.

