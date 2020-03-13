Governor Kemp to announce Georgia’s first public health emergency, following national emergency declaration

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Governor Brian Kemp is expected to announce the first-ever public health emergency in the history of Georgia as the state works to combat the spread of coronavirus, and following President Donald Trump’s declaration of a National Emergency.

The governor is expected to make the announcement tomorrow morning during a special session of the Georgia General Assembly.

“Based on President Trump’s emergency declaration, I will declare a public health emergency for the State of Georgia tomorrow morning. This declaration will greatly assist health and emergency management officials across Georgia by deploying all available resources for the mitigation and treatment of COVID-19. In accordance with state law, I will call for a special session of the General Assembly to convene at the State Capitol at 8 AM on Monday, March 16, 2020 to ratify this action through a joint resolution,” said Kemp.

The announcement comes after a press conference by President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and other officials at the White House.

Earlier, Kemp announced a new quarantine facility was under construction to hold patients infected with coronavirus COVID-19 who are unable to self-isolate at this time.

“At this time, it is appropriate for faith-based organizations and similar entities to consider cancellation of public events and services. Contact your local public health office or consult official sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health, for helpful guidance on decision-making,” said Kemp. “Elderly citizens and those with chronic, underlying health conditions face a serious threat to their health, and we must do everything in our power to reduce risk associated with this virus. Continue to support one another, be mindful of potential exposure, use best practices to prevent infection, and pray for your fellow Americans in the weeks ahead.”