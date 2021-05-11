 

Governor Kemp urges Georgians not to panic buy as he temporarily suspends state gas tax

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made the rounds across the state Tuesday.

The fly around was scheduled to talk about the new $27.3 billion state budget he signed Monday.

The topic quickly turned to gas prices and the issues created by the cyber-attack on the Colonial Pipeline that is impacting gasoline supplies up and down the East Coast.

Before leaving for Columbus Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order to temporarily suspend the gas tax in Georgia in wake of the Colonial Pipeline cyber-attack.

Georgia collects a gasoline more than 28 cents a gallon in taxes – and more than 32 cents per gallon on diesel fuel.

“We expect these measures to be temporary as Colonial continues to restart their services throughout this week,” Kemp said in Columbus. “The order also suspends the collection of state taxes on diesel and motor fuel through midnight on Saturday.”

Kemp is also urging Georgians not to panic and says there is no need to rush to the gas station to fill up every tank you have — and the five-gallon containers.

“Well, all price increases do not qualify as gouging, but we do want to make it clear than anyone taking advantage of this disruption and make a quick buck off the back of hard-working Georgian’s will not be tolerated,” Kemp said. “We will continue to watch the situation closely.”

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 63°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 81° 63°

Wednesday

69° / 50°
Rain
Rain 88% 69° 50°

Thursday

64° / 49°
AM Showers
AM Showers 47% 64° 49°

Friday

74° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 74° 51°

Saturday

77° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 77° 54°

Sunday

80° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 80° 59°

Monday

84° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 84° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
79°

76°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
76°

72°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
72°

69°

10 PM
Cloudy
18%
69°

68°

11 PM
Cloudy
19%
68°

66°

12 AM
Cloudy
22%
66°

66°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
66°

66°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
66°

66°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
66°

66°

4 AM
Light Rain
61%
66°

65°

5 AM
Light Rain
66%
65°

64°

6 AM
Light Rain
75%
64°

64°

7 AM
Rain
88%
64°

65°

8 AM
Rain
79%
65°

66°

9 AM
Rain
79%
66°

66°

10 AM
Rain
83%
66°

67°

11 AM
Rain
79%
67°

68°

12 PM
Rain
64%
68°

68°

1 PM
Rain
63%
68°

67°

2 PM
Rain
61%
67°

66°

3 PM
Rain
63%
66°

66°

4 PM
Showers
58%
66°

65°

5 PM
Showers
51%
65°

64°

6 PM
Showers
41%
64°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories