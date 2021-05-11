Governor Kemp urges Georgians not to panic buy as he temporarily suspends state gas tax

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made the rounds across the state Tuesday.

The fly around was scheduled to talk about the new $27.3 billion state budget he signed Monday.

The topic quickly turned to gas prices and the issues created by the cyber-attack on the Colonial Pipeline that is impacting gasoline supplies up and down the East Coast.

Before leaving for Columbus Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order to temporarily suspend the gas tax in Georgia in wake of the Colonial Pipeline cyber-attack.

Georgia collects a gasoline more than 28 cents a gallon in taxes – and more than 32 cents per gallon on diesel fuel.

“We expect these measures to be temporary as Colonial continues to restart their services throughout this week,” Kemp said in Columbus. “The order also suspends the collection of state taxes on diesel and motor fuel through midnight on Saturday.”

Kemp is also urging Georgians not to panic and says there is no need to rush to the gas station to fill up every tank you have — and the five-gallon containers.

“Well, all price increases do not qualify as gouging, but we do want to make it clear than anyone taking advantage of this disruption and make a quick buck off the back of hard-working Georgian’s will not be tolerated,” Kemp said. “We will continue to watch the situation closely.”