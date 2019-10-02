Governor’s Office of Highway Safety promoting Drowsy Driving Awareness at the Georgia National Fair

PERRY, GA (WRBL)–The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety will highlight the dangers of drowsy driving and offer tips to stay awake behind the wheel at the 2019 Georgia National Fair in Perry.



Patrons are invited to talk to the GOHS team about the dangers of drowsy driving at our booth in the McGill Marketplace and pick up promotional items designed to serve as reminders that drivers need to be well-rested before getting on the road and to encourage them to take breaks when needed.



“Drowsy driving is often overlooked in the discussion of the types of behaviors like impaired and distracted driving that cause deadly crashes on our roads,” GOHS Director Allen Poole said. “The Georgia National Fair is a great opportunity to bring attention to this important problem and to speak one-on-one with so many drivers on what we all can do to prevent drowsy driving crashes.”



According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 795 people were killed in drowsy driving crashes nationwide in 2017. However, that number is believed to be higher since it is difficult for investigators to determine if drowsiness was the cause of many fatal crashes involving lone drivers.



Teen drivers are considered to be one of the most vulnerable age groups for drowsy driving crashes and a majority of these types of crashes for drivers of all age groups happen overnight, often on rural roads and highways.



The GOHS Drowsy Driving Booth is funded by a $15,000 Drowsy Driving Prevention Grant awarded by the Governors Highway Safety Association and the National Road Safety Foundation. This the third year the GHSA and NRSF have given drowsy driving awareness grants to help states implement educational programs and fund research projects.



“We want to thank the Governors Highway Safety Association and National Road Safety Foundation for their leadership and assistance to help Georgia and other states raise awareness of the dangers of drowsy driving,” Poole said. “If you are making plans to attend the Georgia National Fair, we ask you take a few minutes to visit our booth because what you learn about drowsy driving may one day save your life or the life of someone you know.”



Patrons who stop by the GOHS Drowsy Driving booth can also try on the drowsy or impaired goggles that simulate how fatigue or being under the influence of alcohol or medication can dangerously impair the ability to drive a vehicle.



The Georgia National Fair will open at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3 and will run through October 13. The McGill Marketplace will be open from 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.



For more information, visit the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety website at www.gahighwaysafety.org.