SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – The oldest historically Black college among Georgia’s public universities is celebrating a milestone. Savannah State University held its 200th commencement ceremony on Friday, with approximately 360 graduates receiving their degrees.

Savannah State was founded in 1890, when federal law mandated that Southern states establish land-grant colleges for Black students.

The 132-year-old campus typically holds two graduation ceremonies each year, in the fall and spring.

The commencement speaker Friday was retired Navy Capt. Donnie Cochran, who was the first Black aviator to fly with the famed Blue Angels squadron.

Cochran graduated from Savannah State in 1976 with a degree in civil engineering technology.