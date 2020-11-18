 

 

Graham continues to deny allegations he pressured Raffensperger to throw out legal votes

Georgia

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted:

WASHINGTON- Criticism on Capitol Hill is growing, surrounding a conversation between South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

While Graham led a committee hearing, criticism surrounding his interaction Raffensperger spread.

“The Chairman of the Judiciary Committee calling around to states to try and interference with the process, that was reckless and inappropriate,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer, (D) New York.

The Republican Secretary of State says the Republican Senator called him and asked if Raffensperger had the power to reject ballots Raffensperger says were cast legally. 

“I find it hard to believe that any senator, much less Lindsey Graham, would threaten a Secretary of State,” said Rep. Buddy Carter (R) Georgia.

Carter says he believes Graham was just trying to clarify questions about the process.

The suggestion of tossing legally cast ballots is something Graham continues to deny, telling reporters Tuesday quote, “That’s ridiculous.”

“I think that in the United States, we have the freedom of speech and if Senator Warren called, I think we probably would take the call,” said Gabriel Sterling, with the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.

Sterling says it’s understandable for any senator to have questions regarding the process, but says at the end of the day: “Our job in this state is to follow the law and follow the process and that’s what we continue to do.”

All Georgia counties must be finished with their presidential election audits by midnight, Wednesday, November 18.

