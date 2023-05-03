LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — With the economy still recovering and inflation steadily rising, if you are looking for a summer job, you may want to pay a visit to the Great Wolf Lodge (GWL), located in LaGrange, Georgia.

General Manager Jason Bays says they have over 100 open positions. The business chain plans to hold company-wide hiring events nationwide at all its 18 U.S. locations.

As businesses compete with each other across the nation to attract potential workers, companies, including the Great Wolf Lodge, are starting to improve hiring strategies to bring more employees into the building rather than working remotely.

“We’ve continued to offer great benefits to be a pack member here, whether it’s our medical or dental benefits or for 401k with company match and full-time opportunities because we’re open year-round,” said General Manager Jason Bays.

Summer is approaching quickly, and more people are looking for employment following the pandemic, which creates a surplus of applications. Standing out as a candidate when competing with others for open positions is more important than ever.

“In our business and hospitality, having a positive attitude, wearing a smile and really connecting with our guests, providing great guests, a great guest experience is truly what we’re looking for,” stated Bays.

If you were unable to attend the hiring event, you can also apply online at their website. The company plans to continue its hiring period well into the summer season.