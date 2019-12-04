GSU students take aim at 19th Century statue of editor who was “New South” advocate

Breaking News
Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) – Some Georgia State University students are demanding that Atlanta’s mayor remove a prominent statue of Henry Grady from downtown.

Grady was a newspaper editor who advocated for a “New South” after the Civil War.

Gray’s statue has stood since 1891, calling him a patriot. But he also campaigned for white supremacy, and student groups call him a racist.

They want the statue relocated to the Atlanta History Center, or at least the addition of a marker putting his 19th century views in present-day context.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms did not immediately respond.

