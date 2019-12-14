Harris County Schools get four new buses for special needs students

Bus drivers pulled out of Harris County schools this week in new 2021 special needs school buses.

“It cost a total of $403,000 for the total of four buses. This was from Special Purpose Local-Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) number Five. That was contributed to about $93,000. The remaining amount of money which was about $308,000 come from the Georgia Department of Education bond,” Cheryl Johnson, transportation director for Harris county schools said.

With four new buses on the road, Harris County schools were able to replace older, non- air conditioned buses.

Tim Malaby is the transportation department fleet manager for Harris County schools. He says these buses are fully equipped to transport students no matter their special request.

“The special needs buses, we try to keep new because they are so special to the students that ride them,”Malaby said.

“All of the special needs buses are specifically configured for the students that ride them. Every seat has its own configuration. There are several different types of securements that we use.”

Harris County transportation officials say these students look forward to riding the bus each day and they plan to continue to make their ride as special as it can be.

Each bus has at least one monitor on board to help the students get on and off the bus safely.