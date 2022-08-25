ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that a residential fire in Heard County took the life of an unidentified elderly man.

On Aug. 24, the Heard County Fire Department requested additional assistance from Commissioner King’s Arson unit after a report residential fire in Franklin, Georgia. According to authorities, the structure was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at the scene.

King says that due to the substantial fire damage, the incident will remain under investigation.

“We are awaiting positive identification of the victim from the GBI Crime Lab, and, in the meantime, our investigators are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident,” said King. “Due to the extreme levels of damage to the structure, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.”

Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit, along with the Heard County Fire Department and the Heard County Sheriff’s Department, are investigating the case.