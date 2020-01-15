Hemp production in Georgia on hold until funding secured

ATLANTA – Georgia’s hemp farming program is effectively on hold until the state secures funding to oversee the crop.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black will ask state lawmakers for $1.6 million over the next two years to fund a state hemp program.

The oversight program is required by the U.S. Department of Agriculture before state hemp regulations can be approved.

The money would fund two field inspectors, two administrators, an enforcement officer, four four-wheel drive vehicles, training and computers.