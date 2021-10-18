Here are the top fall light shows to see in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Fall lovers are familiar with pumpkin patches and festivals, yet Georgia offers another bright way to celebrate the season with these light shows.

Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Georgia

Oct. 1 – Oct. 31, 2021

Callaway Gardens has a new autumn-themed event. Pumpkins at Callaway features sculptures and topiaries alike. This display lights up at night with an enchanted forest, glow-in-the-dark mini-golf, and a towering pumpkin tree. Tickets can be found on the Callaway Gardens website.

Life University in Marietta, GA

Nov. 20th, 2021

Lights of Life is a seasonal light display offered by Life University. Pony rides, train rides and a petting zoo are offered alongside the illuminated event. The show is drive-thru, and buses are available.

Advance ticket purchase is not required.

Atlanta Zoo in Atlanta, GA

Nov. 22 – Jan. 16, 2021

The Chinese Lantern festival is an all-new IllumiNights event hosted at the Atlanta Zoo. This light display features hand-painted animals up to 20-feet fall. The pieces are illuminated by LED lights to foster sustainability.

Tickets can be found on the Zoo Atlanta Website.