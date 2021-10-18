Here are the top fall light shows to see in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Fall lovers are familiar with pumpkin patches and festivals, yet Georgia offers another bright way to celebrate the season with these light shows.
Pumpkins at Callaway
Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Georgia
Oct. 1 – Oct. 31, 2021
Callaway Gardens has a new autumn-themed event. Pumpkins at Callaway features sculptures and topiaries alike. This display lights up at night with an enchanted forest, glow-in-the-dark mini-golf, and a towering pumpkin tree. Tickets can be found on the Callaway Gardens website.
Lights of Life
Life University in Marietta, GA
Nov. 20th, 2021
Lights of Life is a seasonal light display offered by Life University. Pony rides, train rides and a petting zoo are offered alongside the illuminated event. The show is drive-thru, and buses are available.
Advance ticket purchase is not required.
Chinese Lantern Festival
Atlanta Zoo in Atlanta, GA
Nov. 22 – Jan. 16, 2021
The Chinese Lantern festival is an all-new IllumiNights event hosted at the Atlanta Zoo. This light display features hand-painted animals up to 20-feet fall. The pieces are illuminated by LED lights to foster sustainability.
Tickets can be found on the Zoo Atlanta Website.