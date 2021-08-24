Herschel Walker to run for US Senate seat in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Former UGA football player Herschel Walker will be running for a US Senate seat to represent the a state of Georgia.

Walker, a Heisman winner and All-American, filed to run for US Senate in Georgia with the Federal Election Commission on Aug. 24, 2021. In the FEC filing, Walker listed his party as Republican.

Former President Donald Trump has been pushing Walker to run.

Walker recently filed paperwork to vote in the state of Georgia.

Following the news of Walker’s campaign, Dan Gottlieb, Senior Advisor for the Democratic Party of Georgia issued the following statement:

“Walker’s entrance into Georgia’s chaotic GOP Senate primary is the nightmare scenario that Republicans have spent the entire cycle trying to avoid. By the end of this long, divisive, and expensive intra-party fight, it’ll be clear that none of these candidates are focused on the issues that matter most to Georgians.”

Walker will join other Republican candidates looking to face-off against incumbent US Senator Raphael Warnock.