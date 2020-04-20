High court to hear Georgia case about reach of computer hacking law

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has agreed to decide a case from Georgia about the reach of a federal computer hacking law.

The case involves Nathan Van Buren, who was a police sergeant in Cumming, Georgia.

The FBI set up a sting operation to find out if Van Buren would provide law enforcement information in exchange for cash, and he was offered money in exchange for searching a Georgia license plate database.

Van Buren was convicted of fraud and violating the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.

Van Buren argued the law didn’t apply because he accessed a database that he was authorized to access. The case won’t be argued before the fall.

