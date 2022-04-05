MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — A 34-year-old Jackson resident and 31-year-old Coyers resident were both sentenced to upwards of 200 months in prison for “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine”, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of Middle District Georgia.

John Terrell Johnson was sentenced to 276 months in prison, while Tosha Danielle Kidd was sentenced to 222 months in prison. They are not eligible for parole.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office initially attempted to pull the pair over on Dec. 12, 2020, when they fled on a motorcycle driven by Johnson. The pair reached speeds of up to 150 mph, weaved through traffic, and used the emergency lane to pass other drivers.

Their chase came to an end when a motorist aided law enforcement officials in blocking Johnson’s motorcycle. During their attempt to subdue the pair, a roadside crash happened, and at least two patrol cars were totaled.

Kidd, who was on probation for a state offense, escaped on foot and dropped a camouflaged backpack at the scene. She was later taken into custody by law enforcement officials, who recovered the backpack to find “nearly three kilograms of 99% pure methamphetamine”.

On Johnson, law enforcement officials found a stolen handgun and $1,075 in cash. He was also taken into custody.

A few months before this occurrence, Johnson was arrested in a similar incident when he fled from Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies attempting to pull him over. When deputies did stop him, they found the following:

9mm semi-automatic pistol

11.944 grams of meth

a digital scale

two smoking devices

Johnson told deputies that running from officers is “just what you do” when in possession of drugs. He has has two prior felony convictions in Newton County and Butts County.

Peter D. Leary, U.S. Attorney, remarked on the case.

“The actions of both defendants in this case recklessly endangered the public and could have cost lives, including their own.” said Leary. “Repeat offenders who distribute large quantities of methamphetamine in our communities face the possibility of federal prosecution for their continued criminal activities.”

Johnson’s 276-month sentence will be followed by four years of supervised release. Kidd’s 222-month sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by DEA with the assistance of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.