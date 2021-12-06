(STACKER) – Just a few decades ago, the list of breweries to visit in any given area were small—perhaps a handful around larger metro areas and a few more tucked away in rural spots. Thanks to the craft brewery revolution, though, no one need look too hard to find a bounty of venues to visit. Retail sales of craft beer in the U.S. grew from $10 million in 2011 to $29 million in 2019, according to Statista, with the COVID-19 pandemic creating the first dip in sales in 2020 after increases every year. In 2019, small and independent brewers put 26.3 million barrels of beer into the world, according to the Brewers Association, representing inroads into the beer market share.

Most breweries don’t just roll out the barrels, though. They also offer tours, which has become an increasingly popular activity for those 21 and over. Businesses capitalizing on areas where craft breweries are clustered nearby package tours and provide transport. Like wine tastings at vineyards, visitors can taste a brewery’s products. In-demand beers and small-batch brews can be events in their own right, with beer lovers lining up to get limited-release beers. If nothing else, brewery tours are usually a cheap way to drink a lot of beer. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated breweries in Georgia on Tripadvisor.

#29. Pontoon Brewing

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7 reviews)

– Address: 8601 Dunwoody Pl Building 500, Suite 500, Sandy Springs, GA 30350-2519

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Macon Beer Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Address: 345 Oglethorpe St, Macon, GA 31201-3274

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. JailHouse Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Address: 8 Cherry St, Hampton, GA 30228-5575

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Cherry Street Brewing Cooperative

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Address: 5813 S Vickery, Cumming, GA 30040-8794

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. Glover Park brewery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Address: 65 Atlanta St SE, Marietta, GA 30060-1977

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Arches Brewing

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Address: 3361 Dogwood Dr, Hapeville, GA 30354-1439

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Omaha Brewing Company

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Address:

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Wild Heaven Beer

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Address: not available

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Riverwatch Brewery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Address: 1175 4th St Building 61, Augusta, GA 30901

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Gate City Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Address: 43 Magnolia St, Roswell, GA 30075-4289

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Slow Pour Brewing

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Address: 407 N Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046-4818

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Tantrum Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Address: 1939 Helen Hwy, Cleveland, GA 30528-2819

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Three Taverns Brewery & Tasting Room

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Address: 121 New St, Decatur, GA 30030-4131

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. The Lincoln Fill Station and Home Brew

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Address: 2280 Henry Clower Blvd, Snellville, GA 30078-3106

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Abide Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Address: 130 Werz Industrial Blvd, Newnan, GA 30263-5802

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Tucker Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Address: 2003 South Bibb Drive, Tucker, GA 30084-6240

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Weber’s Growler Factory

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Address: 115 Longview Plz, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522-2534

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Georgia Beer Co

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9 reviews)

– Address: 109 S Briggs St, Valdosta, GA 31601-5494

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Eagle Creek Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Address: 106 Savannah Ave Suite B, Statesboro, GA 30458-2982

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Currahee Brewing Company

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 25 S Main St, Alpharetta, GA 30009-1965

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Cherry Street Brewing Halcyon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Address: 6640 Town Square Ste 510, Alpharetta, GA 30005-3964

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Creature Comforts Brewing Co

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)

– Address: 271 W Hancock Ave, Athens, GA 30601-2727

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Pretoria Fields Collective

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Address: 120 Pine Ave, Albany, GA 31701-2529

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Fannin Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Address: 3758 E First St, Blue Ridge, GA 30513-4514

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Oconee Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Address: 202 N West St, Greensboro, GA 30642-1124

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Wild Leap Brew Co

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

– Address: 308 Main St, LaGrange, GA 30240-4504

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Reformation Brewery (Woodstock)

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (95 reviews)

– Address: 105 Elm St., Woodstock, GA 30188

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Jekyll Brewing

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Address: 2855 Marconi Dr Ste 350, Alpharetta, GA 30005-2037

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Grumpy Old Men Brewing

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (180 reviews)

– Address: 1315 E Main St, Blue Ridge, GA 30513-8506

– Read more on Tripadvisor