Hinesville neighbors with opposing political views share message of unity on Facebook

Georgia

by: McKenna Cieslak

Posted: / Updated:

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Neighbors in Hinesville are taking to social media to spread a message of unity, despite their opposing political beliefs.

Patrick Underwood and Frank Scozzafva have lived in the same town and have known each other for over 30 years.

While Patrick supports Biden and Frank supports Trump, there is one thing they can both agree to vote on — respect.

When the pair caught up in town, Patrick decided to take a picture with Frank as they both sported signs of the presidential candidates they are voting for in the upcoming election.

Patrick posted the picture to Facebook with the caption: “I tell people just because we have a difference of opinion doesn’t mean we can’t stay friends. Frank been my friend since 1990. You vote for who you think can make a difference.”

“We took a picture where he held his Trump, I held my Biden,” Patrick said. “Just because of who we vote for doesn’t mean we’re bad people. I said, ‘You know Frank, you’re a good guy. I don’t care that you support Trump.'”

Since the picture was posted, people from all political spectrums have chimed in to encourage more Americans to have this outlook and to treat others with respect, no matter their opinion or who they’re voting for.

Patrick says with everything going on in the world, the last thing we need is a divided country.

“I just thought about it and I said, ‘Man, we need to come together as a country cause there is a lot of stuff going on right now.'”

“You have this problem of Trump’s not gonna get in, Biden is gonna get in. But essentially, whoever wins, wins, and then we move on,” Frank added.

According to Frank, it all comes down to one message: “We’re gonna be friends no matter who wins.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Election Results

Full Election Results

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 88° 68°

Friday

80° / 71°
Showers
Showers 60% 80° 71°

Saturday

82° / 71°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 70% 82° 71°

Sunday

82° / 68°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 82° 68°

Monday

86° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 86° 66°

Tuesday

84° / 62°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 84° 62°

Wednesday

81° / 61°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 81° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

83°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
80°

77°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories