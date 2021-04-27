Hogansville plan to fight “drop and run” crimes

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Hogansville Police Department will implement new technology to fight a surge of “drop and run” crimes that have swept through the community.

Hogansville Interim Police Chief Jeffrey Sheppard said the two most popular “drop and run” crimes are passing counterfeit bills and burglaries. Criminals come from bigger cities to smaller ones near major interstates to leave.

“It would definitely make the community a safer place because not only will we get this information here but we’ll be part of a network,” said Sheppard. “FLOCK is a networking system and every agency that uses FLOCK when we put out these tags after we have an incident and it goes into the system it’ll be flagged anywhere else they go.”

FLOCK is a stationary license plate reader that would assist the police department in finding offenders.

Cities like LaGrange, Newnan and Carrolton have already implemented it and have seen success catching those who have committed crimes in the area.

“The police is very good here but I don’t know if people is focusing my store or people is focusing on all the stores so maybe it’s happening like that,” said Prilash Thakkar, the owner of a Shell gas station that has been burglarized three times in recent months.

Sheppard says he hopes to receive help from community merchants to purchase the cameras to avoid taking from the tax payer dollars.

The first wave of cameras will be placed at the four city limits surrounding Hogansville and there will be one police officer assigned to monitoring the license plates.