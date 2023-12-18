HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Hogansville Police Department (HPD) is investigating a house fire that left one dead on Saturday and is asking anyone with information about the fire or who witnessed the fire to reach out to the police department.

According to HPD, on Dec. 13 around 7 p.m., Hogansville Police and Troup County 911 received multiple calls about a house fire at 301 Church Street.

HPD officers arrived on the scene along with Troup County Fire Station 11, who found a single-story residence with a passenger van adjacent to the house on fire “with heavy flames” consuming a large part of the home.

HPD says officers initially attempted to enter the residence but were prevented by the heat and smoke. Troup County Fire quickly began battling the fire, but HPD said the fire was spreading rapidly and took nearly an hour to get under control.

Fire crews later searched the house and found a deceased man, who HPD believes is the owner of the home.

The Troup County Coroner and the State Fire Marshal’s Office have been called to assist the Troup County Fire Marshal with determining the origin and cause of the fire and fatality.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the fire is asked by Hogansville Police to contact HPD Detective Shane Williams at 706-637-6648.