Homeowner accused in killing of Augusta code enforcement officer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia man is accused of shooting and killing a city code enforcement officer.

Augusta code enforcement officer Charles Case was found shot multiple times in the middle of a residential street Thursday morning.

He died before he could be taken to a hospital. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies say 65-year-old Smitty OIiver Melton was arrested late Thursday in nearby Aiken County, South Carolina.

He was jailed there awaiting extradition to Georgia to face murder and firearm charges. It’s unclear if Melton has a lawyer to speak for him.

Court records show tax officials sued Melton in December for not paying property taxes.

Neighbor Tamekila Walton says she heard four gunshots and ran to find Case lying in the road.