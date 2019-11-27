Hospital “hostage” returns home from Mexico

ATLANTA, GA. (WRBL)–A Georgia couple being held “hostage” in a Mexican hospital following a dispute over billing is now back home.

CBS 46 reports the Atlanta couple, Stephen Johnson and Tori Austin, arrived home Tuesday–grateful to be back on U.S. soil. Tyler Perry stepped in to help the couple out.

In order to bring the couple home, Perry paid the $16,000 hospital bill for Johnson, who fell ill on a cruise while vacationing.

The airport reunion with family in Atlanta came after a nearly two week stay in a hospital in Progreso, Mexico, a small coastal city.