COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Monday afternoon fire left two homes damaged and three families displaced. The Red Cross of Southwest Georgia is now working to help those families recover.

The Red Cross of Southwest Georgia has had a busy month – they have responded to eight fires in Muscogee County, assisting 26 families since March 1. On Monday, they responded to a fire on Edgechester Avenue that left seven people displaced. No one was injured in the fire, and the Red Cross was there every step of the way to help these families recover emotionally and financially.

Columbus Fire Division Chief John Shull says the home had pressurized containers that might have contributed to the fire. No one was injured, but the Red Cross had their disaster health services on deck.

Kirk says the Red Cross has assisted all of the families impacted by Monday’s fire. They provided immediate financial assistance at the scene of the fire and made sure the displaced families had somewhere to stay at night. They worked to replace any medical supplies or medications the families may have lost.

Adelaide Kirk, Executive Director for the Red Cross of Southwest Georgia, says the organization’s goal is to take care of the “whole person.” Fires can be a traumatic experience for families, so the Red Cross also makes sure they also prioritize victims’ mental health.

“Because they were displaced from their homes completely, [we] made sure they had food, clothing and those kinds of things,” Kirk said. “Today caseworkers have reached out to them and will continue to do so to help them figure out what their next steps are in recovery and connect them with additional resources as necessary.”

In the last year, the Red Cross of Southwest Georgia responded to just under 100 fires in Muscogee County. They helped over 200 families in their recovery process.

The organization is accepting donations to their Home Fire Relief Fund, which makes these relief efforts possible.

If you have experienced a house fire or know someone who has experienced a house fire, contact 1-800-RED-CROSS for assistance.