House of Heroes repairs home of local veteran

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley Chapter joined volunteers from the Columbus Police Department to repair Sergeant Randall Alston’s home.

Sergeant Alston served with the 988th Military Police Company during his six-year active duty career. He joined the Columbus Police Department after his honorable discharge from the Army and retired after 25 years of service with the Columbus Police Department.

Alston was nominated by a former coworker for the home renovation.

“It’s the last thing I ever expected,” Alston said. “This is awesome what they’ve done for me. It humbles me and my family.”

Volunteers arrived at 8:30 am and worked through the evening. They pressure washed, repaired damaged siding, and painted the exterior of Alston and his wife Elizabeth’s home.

One of those volunteers was 14-year-old high school student Caleb Mathis.

It was Mathis’ first time working with House of Heroes, and volunteers taught the teen how to paint and refurbish the home. Though it was his first time helping with the effort, Mathis says it will not be his last.

“I’m excited to see how happy he’s going to be once we complete this,” Mathis said. “I’d like to thank all of the veterans that have fought for us.”

House of Heroes honors veterans like Alston by providing repairs and improvements to their homes at zero cost.

To date, the organization has honored more than 1,100 veterans and/or their spouses with more than 26,000 volunteers giving over 206,000 hours.

Anyone interested in volunteering with House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley Chapter is able to sign up on the organization’s website.