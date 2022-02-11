House passes Georgia amended budget with raises, tax rebates



ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s state House is passing a plan to boost pay for state employees and teachers and give tax rebates on state income taxes.

The House voted 152-4 on Friday to boost spending in the current year by $2.7 billion.

The measure includes $5,000 pay boosts for university and state agency employees, $2,000 bonuses to teachers and $1,000 bonuses to other K-12 workers.

Beyond the spending, the document also sets up $1.6 billion in state income tax rebates.

The burst of spending comes as Kemp and lawmakers are up for election later this year.

The current budget runs through June 30.