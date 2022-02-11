 

House passes Georgia amended budget with raises, tax rebates

Georgia

by: JEFF AMY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:


ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s state House is passing a plan to boost pay for state employees and teachers and give tax rebates on state income taxes.

More News from WRBL

The House voted 152-4 on Friday to boost spending in the current year by $2.7 billion.

The measure includes $5,000 pay boosts for university and state agency employees, $2,000 bonuses to teachers and $1,000 bonuses to other K-12 workers.

Beyond the spending, the document also sets up $1.6 billion in state income tax rebates.

The burst of spending comes as Kemp and lawmakers are up for election later this year.

The current budget runs through June 30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Don't Miss