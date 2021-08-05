How Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill will apply to Georgians

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As new numbers are released about the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, Georgia is expected to receive specific funding if the deal passes through Senate.

Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill will affect millions of Georgians by creating union jobs that are expected to stimulate economic growth.

Some of the major takeaways that will impact Georgia comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. All statistics are based on formula funding.

Roads and Bridges

Georgia would expect to receive $8.9 billion for federal-aid highway programs and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs over the span of five years.

Georgia can compete for the $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program for bridges and nearly $16 billion of national funding in the bill for major projects.

Transportation

Georgia would expect to receive $1.4 billion over five years to improve public transportation

Broadband

The Peach state will receive a minimum of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage, providing broadband to 649,000 additional Georgians that currently do not have access.

31% of Georgia’s residents will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which is expected to help low-income families afford internet access.

Electric Vehicles

Georgia can expect to receive $135 million over the span of five years to expand electric vehicle charging networks across the state.

Georgia can also apply for the $2.5 billion in grant funding that will be dedicated to electric charging in the bill.

Spokeswoman for the Democratic Party of Georgia, Rhyan Lake, says in a news release that this bill will benefit millions of working Georgians.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will be a game-changer for working Georgians,” Rhyan Lake said. “These long-overdue investments will grow our economy, create good-paying jobs, enhance our competitiveness, and make our economy more sustainable, resilient, and just. That’s why an overwhelming majority of Georgians support this bill and the positive impacts it will have on the Peach State for generations to come. Now, both sides of the aisle in Washington must come together, pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, and get this done for the millions of Georgians who will benefit.”

The bill is still being finalized in the Senate.