How to keep your home cool with high temperatures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – With high temperatures on the rise, here are some tips and tricks on how to keep your home and yourself cool.

With the end of summer nearing, high temperatures are still on the rise. These high temperatures can be considered dangerous, causing heatstroke, heat exhaustion and causing the temperature in your home to rise.

News 3 spoke with Craig Bell of Georgia Power on how to reduce your energy bill with such high temperatures outside.

“We typically like to remind customers to set their thermostats around 78 degrees while they’re inside. Now that may seem a little high for some people, but that will be some of the things that help reduce your energy bill towards the end of the month,” Bell stated.

Bell also suggested the use of ceiling fans to help reduce your energy bill as well.

“For customers who have ceiling fans, that sort of thing. We also encourage them to use them at this time, that circulation of air in your home and while you raise that temperature on your thermostat helps the home to remain cool,” Bell said.

For those who live in an apartment complex, these tips and tricks work as well. Bell also wants customers to know that small things like closing your blinds during the day can make a huge difference on how hot it gets inside your home.

“We want to make sure they think about closing the blinds during the daytime hours because that helps block out the heat. We also think about phantom energy loss, unplug those items that you’re not using. If you have your favorite curling iron that you typically leave plugged in, unplug that. Because that’s going to draw a certain amount of energy, even if it’s not in operation,” Bell said.

You should also unplug things like your TV, laptops, computers and things that you’re not using at the moment.

Bell also wants those to be mindful about constantly going in and out on a hot day.

“The more you’re letting hot air in and cool air out, that makes that air conditioning unit have to work harder. You can do things like making sure you change your filters at least once a month to help that unit perform to its maximum efficiency,” Bell said.

Check out Georgia Power’s website for more tips on how to lower your energy bill and keep your home cool.