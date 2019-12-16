Hundreds attend funeral for Georgia Navy sailor slain in base attack

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – One of the Navy sailors killed in a Saudi gunman’s attack at a Florida base is being remembered by friends and family in Georgia as full of life and fiercely loyal.

In this Nov. 22, 2019 photo provided by the Walters Family, Cameron Walters, center in Navy uniform, poses for a photo with his sisters, Lily Walters, left, and Shania Walters, right, and his father, Shane Walters, far right, the day he graduated from boot camp in Great Lakes, Ill. Cameron Walters, 21, of Richmond Hill, Georgia, was among three sailors killed at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida on Friday, Dec. 6. (Heather Walters/Courtesy of the Walters Family via AP)

Roughly 400 people, including dozens of uniformed service members, attended Monday’s funeral in Savannah for 21-year-old Airman Apprentice Cameron Walters.

Also present was Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who ordered flags lowered statewide for the slain sailor.

The Dec. 6 shooting that killed Walters and two fellow sailors at Pensacola Naval Air Station was barely mentioned Monday.

An Air Force carry team moves the transfer case containing the remains of Navy Seaman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters, of Richmond Hill, Ga., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. A Saudi gunman killed three people including Walters in a shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Instead Walters’ friends spoke of the sailor’s boundless energy and his steadfast loyalty.