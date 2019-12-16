Hundreds attend funeral for Georgia Navy sailor slain in base attack

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – One of the Navy sailors killed in a Saudi gunman’s attack at a Florida base is being remembered by friends and family in Georgia as full of life and fiercely loyal.
Roughly 400 people, including dozens of uniformed service members, attended Monday’s funeral in Savannah for 21-year-old Airman Apprentice Cameron Walters.
Also present was Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who ordered flags lowered statewide for the slain sailor.
The Dec. 6 shooting that killed Walters and two fellow sailors at Pensacola Naval Air Station was barely mentioned Monday.
Instead Walters’ friends spoke of the sailor’s boundless energy and his steadfast loyalty.