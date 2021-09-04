Hurricane Ida medical responder struck and killed by vehicle in Troup County

One of the drivers somehow ended up on the other driver’s hood as she attempted to flee the scene. (Getty Images)

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A responder en route to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida relief efforts was struck and killed by a pickup truck early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning on I-85 south bound near Kia Blvd. Two DeKalb County AMR emergency medical technicians were deployed and heading to Louisiana, transporting medical supplies for Hurricane Ida relief efforts, when they witnessed a car wreck in front of them.

The two men, Logan Wade and Nicholas Daniel, are trained EMTs and sprung to action to render aid. While doing so, they were struck by a pickup truck.

Troup County Coroner Erin Hackley confirms that 32-year-old Logan Wade of Monroe, Ga. was transported to West Georgia Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m.

Nicholas Daniel was additionally transported to West Georgia Medical Center, where he was treated for minor injuries to his extremities.