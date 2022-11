GEORGIA (WRBL) — As Nicole continues to bring weather aware conditions, Sumter County Schools are dismissing early on Nov. 10.

Sumter County Dismissal Times

Primary School: 1 p.m.

Elementary School: 1:05 p.m.

Intermediate School: 1:15 p.m.

Middle School: 2:00 p.m.

High School: 2:15 p.m.

To stay updated on your local conditions, visit our weather page.