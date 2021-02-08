 

 

In 2 Georgia counties, CDC order doesn’t stop evictions

Georgia

by: Associated Press

Posted:

Yellow facial mask laying on top of the eviction note

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Judges in at least two Georgia counties are refusing to acknowledge a federal order that protects most tenants from eviction because of the coronavirus pandemic.

WABE-FM reports that magistrates in Carroll and Coweta counties are not letting an order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stop evictions.

Carroll County Chief Magistrate Alton Johnson tells the station he doesn’t believe the CDC’s authority overrides state law.

Most other Georgia magistrates have come to a different conclusion, but Johnson says he doesn’t know why.

Tenants can appeal, but Susan Reif of Georgia Legal Services says by law they have to keep paying rent as they appeal.

