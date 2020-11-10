Increase in new virus infections levels off in Georgia

Georgia

FILE – In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp walks away after speaking during a news conference at the state Capitol in Atlanta. Kemp attracted widespread attention, criticism and even derision when he announced this week the resumption of elective medical procedures, as well as the reopening of certain close-contact businesses like gyms, barbershops and tattoo parlors. Kemp got no public pushback from Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey, whom he appointed, but was criticized widely by public health experts at Georgia universities. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — The rise in coronavirus infections has slowed in Georgia, although transmission of the respiratory illness remains widespread in the state.

Georgia is averaging about 1,600 new COVID-19 cases per day confirmed through genetic tests, according to a seven-day rolling average, plus about 500 per day confirmed through less accurate antigen tests.

Those numbers were higher on Monday than they were a week earlier in Georgia, but had come down in recent days from even higher peaks.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to creep up, while the number of new deaths reported in Georgia has rebounded from recent lows.

